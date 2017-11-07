McLaren’s Eric Boullier: “Statistically this circuit should suit the strengths of our package”

McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team Racing Director, Eric Boullier, says the Woking based squad are entering the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix race weekend in a positive frame of mind, but equally with caution, as they are well aware of the mayhem the weather can bring to the action at Interlagos.

The Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace should be a circuit that plays to the strengths of the MCL32 package, but is also one that really tests the cars, drivers and team throughout the weekend.

The inclement weather often throws up more than a few surprises along the way, and so although Boullier is enthused by McLaren’s prospects of a strong result here in Brazil, with double points a very distinct possibility, the team are not getting their hopes up just yet.

“As we enter the penultimate race weekend of the season, Interlagos is always a fantastic venue to visit and the scene of a number of dramatic and poignant grands prix for McLaren.

“The undulating nature of the circuit is one of the most famous configurations on the calendar, and provides a real test for not only the car and driver but also the whole team.

“It’s one of a few races of the season where anything can happen – and often does – and can mean a challenging weekend for our mechanics, engineers and strategists alike, because of the drama the weather conditions often create on this unforgiving circuit.

“The difference between a solid points-scoring result and not is often the number of gambles the teams of strategists up and down the pitlane have to take depending on the given weather situation, which makes it one of the most exciting race weekends on the calendar.

“For McLaren, we’re heading into the weekend with cautious optimism as we know that statistically this circuit should suit the strengths of our package better than the past couple of venues we’ve visited.”