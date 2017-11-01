MSA’s Rob Jones on Lewis Hamilton: “We are privileged to have witnessed such a remarkable career”

The Motor Sports Association (MSA) has added their congratulations to Lewis Hamilton on winning his fourth World Drivers’ Championship on Sunday, with the Briton becoming the most successful driver of all time in the process.

MSA Chief Executive, Rob Jones, says Hamilton had already earned his place in the history books thanks to his three previous championships in 2008, 2014 and 2015, but now he has exceeded the tally of Jackie Stewart, it highlights what a wonderful career he is having, and those watching have been privileged to see it.

“Lewis had already earned his place in F1 history but this fourth world title ensures that he will go down as the most successful British grand prix driver of all time,” said Jones.

“We are privileged to have witnessed such a remarkable career, from Lewis’s early days in cadet karting to this latest record-breaking feat at the pinnacle of motor racing.”

Whilst Hamilton has become Drivers’ Champion, Jones says it remains important to look at his team, with the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team having claimed a fourth consecutive Constructors’ Championship in 2017.

“We must also pay tribute to the hundreds of world champions working at Mercedes AMG’s facilities in Brackley and Brixworth, at the epicentre of the motorsport and high-performance engineering industry,” said Jones.

“On behalf of the entire UK motorsport community, we wish to congratulate every single one of them on this incredible run of success.”