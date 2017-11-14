Nico Hulkenberg: “Good to Get my First Point Since Spa”

Nico Hulkenberg was pleased to get his first point since Belgium but admitted his Renault Sport Formula 1 Team lacked pace around the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace.

The German lost a place at the start to the fast-starting Felipe Massa in the Williams Martini Racing and was unable to ever truly attempt to move forward in the race.

The Renault slipped back once Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo fought their way back through the field but Hulkenberg kept his team mate Carlos Sainz behind him to clinch the final points position.

“It’s good to get my first point since Spa although it was pretty much an uneventful race.” Said Hulkenberg. “We lost places at the start and with Hamilton and Ricciardo coming through it was a tough ask to move up the order.”

Hulkenberg expressed some worries about the lack of pace of the Renault during the Brazilian Grand Prix and his lack of fight to the drivers in front of him.

“On the one side, it’s good to have finished the race, on the other side we did lack pace today.” Said Hulkenberg. “I was pushing flat out, so it’s a shame we couldn’t do more.

“My focus is now on a final flourish in Abu Dhabi.”