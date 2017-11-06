‘No reason to assume’ Hamilton won’t aim for higher records – Jackie Stewart

Sir Jackie Stewart sees no reason why Lewis Hamilton won’t challenge the records set by Juan Manuel Fangio and Michael Schumacher after the British star won his fourth World Championship Title.

Hamilton became the most decorated British driver in Formula 1 last weekend in Mexico City, surpassing Stewart’s original record of three titles.

But the 78-year-old, who won his third championship in 1973, thinks this may not be the last time Hamilton challenges a longstanding record.

“There’s no reason to assume Lewis won’t go even further and challenge Schumacher’s and Fangio’s records, and I wish him the very best of luck on that,” Stewart told Crash.net. “He’s earned everything and deserves every recognition for winning four world championships.”

Only Fangio and Schumacher have more titles to their name in F1 with five and seven respectively, while Alain Prost and Hamilton’s main championship rival this year Sebastian Vettel tied on four.

Stewart also believes Hamilton has become a better driver since winning his first championship nine years ago.

“There’s no doubt he’s a better driver than when he first won his first world championship. You mature, you learn – you never stop learning.

“If he races for many more years, he’ll become an even better driver. I don’t think he’s reached his true potential.”