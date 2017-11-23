Olympic Champion Usain Bolt tests Porsche 911 GT3 Cup in private test

When you are known as the worlds fastest man, it is no suprise to see you getting your kicks elsewhere when you’ve retired from the sport you’ve made your name, this week retired Olympic champion Usain Bolt got behind the wheel of a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car in a private test at Winton Motor Raceway.

The 31-year-old is known for his love of motor sport and recently took part in the podium ceremony at the United States Grand Prix, this week he took on the challenge of a 2014-spec 911 GT3 Cup car raced in the 2017 Carrera Cup season by Cam McConville, who took victory in the same car in March at Albert Park.

On hand at the test was fellow former Olympic sprinter John Steffensen, who has already confirmed that he will be taking part in the 2018 Porsche Wilson Security Carrera Cup Australia season.

The Australian was impressed with Bolt’s ability to adapt and get up to speed in the test, “Usain did a great job for his first time in the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car. He loves motorsport and he really enjoyed the experience of driving the race-bred Porsche at Winton,” said Steffensen.

“He honestly did a great job. There’s a fair bit to absorb in that situation and he really did impress with his ability to get up to speed and, in the end, was turning some respectable lap times.”

23Red Racing Team Principal, McConville, echoed Steffensen’s thoughts, “Usain was eager to get into a race car and it was great to be able to facilitate this earlier in the week at Winton. He didn’t put a foot wrong all day and didn’t go off the road at all. He absolutely loved the experience,” said McConville.

“I took him around for five laps in the Porsche before I sat with him for two five-lap runs. He then took John for five more laps and then did a 10-lap run by himself.

“He got down to lap times in the 1:30s, which is competitive. Given a couple more days in the car and I think he would be on the pace.

“I was actually surprised by how well he did, but like any athlete of that calibre, he has tremendous reflexes and hand-eye coordination so it’s just a matter of teaching him the feel of the race car.

“We were thrilled to have Usain along for the day, but he was equally as appreciative for the opportunity to drive in the 911 GT3 Cup car.”