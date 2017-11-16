Orudzhev to Miss F3.5 Finale After Being Hospitalised

SMP Racing‘s Egor Orudzhev will miss the Formula V8 3.5 season finale in Bahrain after being hospitalised.

The Russian had been lying third in the championship, just 25 points off leader Pietro Fittipaldi, following his second win of the year at Austin but has not travel to the Sakhir Circuit after being hospitalised for acute tonsillitis.

In a statement released on social media by the team, Orudzhev said: “I’m upset, this weekend I could have been competing for the championship.

“This means I also can’t participate in the presentation of the new BR1 prototype [which is due to be launched on Friday evening], but now I need to stay in the hospital.”

SMP have opted to field Orudzhev’s fellow Russian Konstantin Tereshchenko in his place. The latter found himself without a drive after his Teo Martin Motorsport team confirmed they would not be attending the finale due to funding issues.

Behind championship leader Fittipaldi, is Orudzhev’s SMP team-mate Matevos Isaakyan who is 10 points behind the Brazilian.

Unfortunately for Orudzhev, this also means instead of fighting for the championship his third place is now under threat. Force India‘s development driver Alfonso Celis is just six points behind in fourth, with Rene Binder and Roy Nissany 24 points behind in fifth and sixth with 50 points still available.