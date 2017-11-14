Pascal Wehrlein: “I struggled with my tyres“

Sauber F1 Team driver Pascal Wehrlein was disappointed to end the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix in fourteenth place, having felt the team were making progress over recent weeks.

“It is a shame that we did not finish the race in better positions today. We have been making progress over the last weekends, and have been able to start competing in the lower midfield.”

The German qualified in fifteenth place, just a few hundredths of a second off going through to Q2, and was relatively happy with his performance going into Sunday’s race.

However, tyre degradation proved to be a real issue for the German throughout the grand prix, which meant he was unable to advance through the field, especially in the latter stages.

“Unfortunately, the circumstances did not allow for a better result for me today, as I struggled with my tyres, especially towards the end of the race.”

Despite the result, Wehrlein was happy with the pace of the C36 on Sunday and is hoping for improved performance at the final round of the season in Abu Dhabi, on November 26, with the aim of finishing the year on a high.

“Regarding the overall pace, I am quite satisfied with the job I did and I hope to have better chances in Abu Dhabi.”

Although there is just one race remaining in the 2017 Formula 1 season, Wehrlein’s future is still very much up in the air.

All the rumours point to him losing his seat with the Swiss squad to Scuderia Ferrari academy driver Charles Leclerc next year, with the only other team with a vacant seat being Williams Martini Racing, who are looking to replace the retiring Felipe Massa.

The German has tough competition for that spot however, so it is certainly no cut and dry case that he will get it.