Pascal Wehrlein: “I Will Invest All Of My Energy In Doing The Best Possible Job”

Pascal Wehrlein hopes to do the bets job possible in this season’s finale at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

The German sits in eighteenth place in the drivers standings with five points thanks to top ten finishes in Spain and Azerbaijan.

Wehrlein finished fourteenth last season while also reaching Q2 and enjoys the uniqueness of the circuit.

“The Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi is a memorable one, especially due to the unique location of the track” said Wehrlein. “The race starts at twilight, making it feel mystical.”

The twenty-three year old has not got any seat confirmed for next season and knows, despite the championship being decided, he still has to give his all.

“Although the championship has already been decided, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is always an exciting end to the season.

For my part, I will invest all of my energy in doing the best possible job.”