PCCGB Junior Scholarship 2018/19 shootout: Introducing the finalists – George Gamble

In our fourth profile piece of the 2018/2019 Porsche Carrera Cup GB Junior Scholarship shootout finalists we take a look at George Gamble and his journey through to the shootout.

Gamble’s car racing career began back at the end of 2010 season, taking part in the 2010 Ginetta Junior Winter Series for four races, following his taster he would move in to the 2011 Ginetta Junior Championship, taking eight podiums (with three wins) to finish third in the standings before moving on to take the 2011 Ginetta Junior Winter series title. 2012 saw a flirtation in single seaters after taking part in the Protyre Formula Renault BARC Winter Series and a handful of Ginetta Junior races. In 2014 Gamble secured the Protyre Motorsport Ginetta GT5 Challenge championship in the G40 while last season saw him take third place in the Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup.

Gamble is aware that he is lucky to be taking part in the Scholarship shootout, having seen forty potential drivers reduced down to a final five.

“The management said themselves to make it to this to this final hurdle is an achievement in itself,” says Gamble. “So if we can go on and win it you know that be something spectacular”

Talking about his route to the finals and his career so far he comments, “The career so far has been in GT’s, and a little bit of single seater racing which is all led to now, the GT4 Ginetta Supercup championship was a good proving ground really ahead of Porsche. Same circuits, predominantly a GT car, so it’s good practice really going into the Porsche.”

Gamble knows this could be a huge opportunity and has been working hard at it, “Just recently the fitness and everything, the effort put into this has been a real step up to try and win the scholarship”

The prize itself is perfect for a potential star of the future, as Gamble explains, “So it basically includes the the two seasons of racing which you get a contribution towards your budget, as well as the Human Performance Center where we can really strive ourselves to get better at not only the driving but the fitness, the the media side of things and driving. So the package includes all that as well as other social events and the big exposure things to help try and boost our profile.”

To be associated with Porsche isn’t a bad thing at all, Gamble knows this and how it could help push his career forward, “The Porsche brand as we know, is a global brand, worldwide it is known for its cars. So to be a part of that and to sell that to the sponsors and things like that is massive.

“You know from a branding point of view a sponsor can’t see any better value than Porsche and the one make championships that it runs. I think in terms of selling something you can’t sell anything better than Porsche as a brand.”

The Porsche Motorsport pyramid is a proven route to the top, this hasn’t gone unnoticed by Gamble, “Nick Tandy obviously being the one, won Porsche Carrera Cup GB, Porsche Supercup and at the 24 hours of Le Mans, so it does work. I’ve seen it with other lads like Josh Webster, Charlie Eastwood that’s won the championship from being a Junior, so it is definitely something that works especially as being a Junior you do get that additional support.

“To win this opportunity is a once in a lifetime thing and it would be a huge huge achievement to be a part of something like that.” adds Gamble. “So especially if we can go on and have success in the championship as being the Porsche Junior. I don’t think it gets much better than that, you know Charlie and Josh are both examples of that. So some pretty big boots to fill, but you know I’d like to really take on the challenge for sure.”

The winner of the Scholarship will be announced this Saturday (11 November) at the annual Porsche GB Awards ceremony, TCF will bring you the result as soon is it is made public.