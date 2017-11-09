PCCGB Junior Scholarship 2018/19 shootout: Introducing the finalists – Jamie Caroline

As we approach the weekend and the result of the 2018/2019 Porsche Carrera Cup GB Junior Scholarship shootout, we take a closer look at the five finalists, and in this second article its Jamie Caroline.

Regular readers of The Checkered Flag will no doubt recognise the name Jamie Caroline having been part of the TOCA package since 2014, which saw him win two races in his rookie season of the Ginetta Junior Championship before taking the 2014 Ginetta Winter Series title, followed by the 2015 Ginetta Junior Championship.

Fast forward two years and he is the 2017 F4 British Champion with ten race victories and now in contention for the 2018/2019 Porsche Carrera Cup GB Junior Scholarship.

Speaking ahead of getting out on track Caroline was clearly excited by the prospect of driving the Porsche Carrera Cup car, “Surrounded by bags of talent and can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the car,” said a happy Caroline.

The shootout is made up of various tasks as Porsche assess the potential candidates as a whole, not just based on their driving ability, Caroline explains, “We are being put through our paces is in every aspect of a race weekend; “

“We’ve been put through media training and a fitness assessment as well, and we also get to get behind the wheel of the beast that’s the Porsche Carrera Cup GB car, so yeah we’ve been put through every single place that we could possibly be put through and I’ve enjoyed every moment of it so far and I’m looking forward to the rest.”

Asked what it would mean if he was a successful candidate at the shootout Caroline replies, “It would be a dream come true to be part of Porsche family, I’ve heard them go passed me all day and just can’t wait to get behind the wheel of them.”

“My career so far has been about taking my chances and risking it all for a win.” said Caroline. “I learned a lot over the last two years and I nailed mistakes for my most successful year.

“I mean we’ve won the Ginetta Junior Championship and we’ve won the British F4 championship taking multiple records along the way, and making history,

“So we’ve been fairly successful on the TOCA package and hopefully I can be as successful with Porsche as well.” added the eighteen-year-old.

On a final note, the Surrey-based driver adds, “Porsche are one of the biggest names in motor sport and for me to join the Porsche family would be unbelievable. It be a dream come true, it’s crossed fingers, hopefully we come out on top.”

The winner of the Scholarship will be announced this Saturday (11 November) at the annual Porsche GB Awards ceremony, TCF will bring you the result as soon is it is made public.