Peugeot-Hansen Looking To End 2017 World RX With A Bang

The FIA World Rallycross Championship makes its debut at the Killarney International Circuit for the first ever World RX of South Africa this weekend and Team Peugeot-Hansen are out to take the win in the final round of 2017.

The Franco-Swedish squad can cement second place in the FIA World Rallycross Teams Championship this weekend, however as its the first time that World RX is competing in South Africa, everyone will be on the same level as they learn the circuit.

This is a chance that Team Principal Kenneth Hansen is hopeful could give his squad the chance they need to take their first victory of the 2017 World RX season.

“It’s only once we are there that we will be able to get a true feel for the place. We will be looking out for details like the quality of the asphalt and the profile of the dirt section,” explained Hansen.

“The championship’s promoters say it promises to be the best race of the year, so we are curious to see how the first WRX round to be held in Africa goes. Everyone will be on an equal footing so there’s every reason to be optimistic.”

After his appearance in the Supercar Final at the previous round, the World RX of Germany, 2016 FIA European Rallycross Champion Kevin Hansen is hoping to repeat that feat again as he looks to end his first full season of World RX on a high.

Hansen explains how the Supercar Final in Germany has boosted his confidence.

“This circuit will be new for everyone. I hope its suits the PEUGEOT 208 WRX and more particularly the 2016 version of the car,” said Hansen.

“I am hoping to reach the final again, as I did at Estering. Thanks to my strong result in Germany, I feel reasonably relaxed ahead of the last round of the season.”