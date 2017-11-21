Pierre Gasly: “We need to really push and keep our sixth position”

Scuderia Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly is looking forward to returning to the track where he was crowned 2016 GP2 Series champion, as we head to the 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.

The Yas Marina Circuit appears to be a strong track for the Frenchman who secured GP2 pole position there in both 2016 and 2015, as well as winning the feature race in Abu Dhabi last year.

Gasly is therefore looking forward to experiencing the track for the first time in a Formula 1 machine, and hoping that his strong performances there in the past will continue this weekend.

“I’m really excited and looking forward to the last race of the season in Abu Dhabi! It’s a track I really like, especially because I have some really good memories from racing there last year, where I won the GP2 Series title.

“It’s a place that therefore means a lot to me, also because I was on pole position there for the last two GP2 seasons!”

The Frenchman is also a big fan of the atmosphere in Abu Dhabi and the show they put on, which he feels make it the perfect location for the season finale.

“It’s also a race that starts in day light but ends at nighttime under the floodlights, so it’s a bit different to usual and makes it even more special.

“The fireworks at the end of the race are also quite spectacular and I like it because they always try to create an amazing atmosphere… and they really manage!!”

Toro Rosso are currently sat in a battle for sixth place in the constructors standings with the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team and the Haas F1 Team, with just six points splitting all three teams.

Gasly has vowed to push to the maximum this weekend, to try to bring home some points for the team, to ensure they can keep hold of sixth spot in the constructor’s championship, and end the season on a positive note.

“I will give my very best; we need to really push and keep our sixth position in the Constructors’ Championship – it’s really important for the team and us drivers, as we want to make sure the team can develop the car as much as we’d like for next year.

“I will do my best and hopefully finish the season on a high in order to start with a strong baseline for 2018.”