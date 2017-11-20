Pietro Fittipaldi: “It has been an amazing season with the team”

Pietro Fittipaldi secured the 2017 World Series Formula V8 3.5 title by finishing second to Henrique Chaves in race one at the Bahrain International Circuit, with the Brazilian ultimately ending a relatively comfortable forty-four points clear of Matevos Isaakyan in the final standings.

Isaakyan’s engine problems at the start meant Fittipaldi only needed a second place finish to clinch the title, and although he attacked AVF by Adrian Vallés driver Chaves early on, he consolidated his position and secured the title.

“I’m ecstatic for this title!” said Fittipaldi. “When I realized Matevos stalled on the grid I knew I had a chance to be crowned champion today.

“I tried to attack Henrique in the first laps, and then I decided just to keep going until the end.

“It has been an amazing season with the team, they are like a family for me and I wanna thank everybody for the support, not only the Lotus team but Escuderia Telmex as well.”

Fittipaldi finished second again behind team-mate Rene Binder that clinched the Teams’ title for Lotus, and he praised the team for their efforts throughout the season.

“Congratulations to the team for the title, to Rene for the win and to Tatiana as well for the podium,” said Fittipaldi. “We had a decent start, I tried to attack and push from turn 1 and during the pit-stop as well, but in the end it was not enough.

“Thanks to all the team, Escuderia Telmex and Jaime Alguersuari as well, this was a great season.”