‘Proactive’ Wehrlein Still Working Hard on 2018 Plans

Pascal Wehrlein says he has remained involved in talks for his future, rather than letting Toto Wolff do the negotiating for him as he looks to extend his Formula 1 career beyond 2017.

The German looks increasingly likely to be on the sidelines next season, with his current Sauber F1 Team employers set to field Charles Leclerc alongside either Antonio Giovinazzi or Marcus Ericsson, while Wehrlein has also been linked with Williams Martini Racing, although his hopes for that seat are dwindling.

Wehrlein wants to remain proactive, and he jokes that he might be annoying his Mercedes-Benz boss Wolff, but even if he does not get a ride in Formula 1 next season, he will still strive to return in the future.

“I always like to be proactive and be involved in everything, and know about the talks, discussions and everything. I like to be involved,” said Wehrlein on Motorsport.com. “So I’m not saying OK, they will do it for me, I don’t have to worry.

“I don’t like that too much, I’m always proactive – I guess I’m annoying Toto on his telephone! You know the paddock is so small, you’re in contact with everyone.”