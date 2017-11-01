Promoter Rejects Call for Mexican Grand Prix Date Switch to June

Alejandro Soberon has rejected calls for the Mexican Grand Prix to move to a June date on the Formula 1 calendar, feeling the festival they’ve built up in the past three years would not work in the rainy season.

Despite agreeing with Bobby Epstein, the promoter of the United States Grand Prix, that it would be better if the races at the Circuit of The Americas and the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez are separated on the Formula 1 calendar, the promoter of the Mexican race feels moving the United States race to June would be a better idea so it can run back-to-back with the Canadian Grand Prix.

“Bobby is a fantastic guy and I love him. I think he has a good idea to separate the races, but I think Bobby should move back to June, which would be great for him,” said Soberon.

“It would make more sense to have Canada and the United States together, because they are closer. They can do it in June and they can even make a package together to sell tickets for both races.

“I have a lot of respect for Bobby and what he is doing in Austin, but for us it is impossible to move to June because it is rainy season we are happy with the date we have. I have a lot of sympathy for him but we cannot move to June.

“It [the October date] has become a big festival in the city, and overall you cannot have a good experience if the weekend is so rainy.”