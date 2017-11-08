Rain Needed in Interlagos to Boost Podium Chances – Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez is hoping this year’s Brazilian Grand Prix sees the return of the rain showers that made last year’s race at Interlagos so thrilling as he bids to achieve his first podium finish of the season.

With the Sahara Force India F1 Team securing fourth in the constructors’ championship at the last race in Mexico, this weekend’s race in Brazil is an opportunity for the team to be creative with strategies – as well as allowing Perez to fight for position with his team-mate Esteban Ocon – as the team look to score a well deserved podium too.

Perez narrowly missed out on finishing in the top three last year and would like to make amends for it this weekend at a track that often springs a surprise.

“I like Interlagos and it’s always one of the special races of the year,” says Perez. “The track is tight and challenging, and it almost feels like a karting track. There is a good mix of corners and it’s a track that often creates good racing and some surprises.



“Rain showers are never too far away at this time of the year. I remember the wet race last year when I nearly finished on the podium. I only missed out with a few laps to go and it was one of those really difficult races because the track was so wet.

“ I would like some more rain this year because it creates more of an opportunity for a big result.”

Perez was centre of attention last time out in Mexico as the locals welcomed their home hero, and the Mexican says Brazil gives him a similar feeling to that of his home country.

“I enjoy visiting Brazil because it reminds me of Mexico and I’m always very relaxed there. I feel great support from the fans and the atmosphere in the grandstands gives me lots of energy.”