Renault competition winner gets down on knee at Ultimate Test Drive event

Having won a competition to drive a Renault Sport Formula 1 Team car, during a Renault Sport Racing Driving Experience day, Matthew Creed, from Maidstone in Kent, decided to make it an even more memorable occasion by proposing to his girlfriend ahead of them taking to the Paul Ricard Circuit.

Creed, a Workshop Controller, was automatically entered into Renault’s Ultimate Test Drive competition, having test driven a Clio Renault Sport at Maidstone Renault, back in August

The prize included the option to bring a partner, and fellow motorsport fan and girlfriend Hayley Melen, was top of Matt’s list. It was then that the lad from Kent had the idea of proposing to Hayley at the race day, to make it a day they would never forget.

During the event, the couple would first be given time to get to the know the circuit, whilst being driven around by professional drivers, before finally taking to the track alone, in an 800bhp Renault Sport Formula 1 Team car.

The pair would each enjoy an eight-lap session in a Formula Renault 2.0 single-seat racer, before taking to a two-seater Renault Sport Formula One Team car, alongside a professional racing driver.

Prior to them taking to the track for their final three laps of the day, Matthew Creed chose his moment to pop the question, and thankfully, for him, Hayley accepted. The man from Maidstone could not have been happier.

“Seeing the F1 car was amazing, even sitting in the F1 car was incredible but actually driving it was indescribable.

“The last lap driving the F1 car was mixed emotions knowing that I will never have an opportunity to do this again brought tears to my eyes. It was something I had dreamed of since I was a small child while watching F1, but never in a million years did I think it would ever become a reality.

“The whole day was just perfect from start to finish. Hayley and I have always shared a passion for racing and Renault, and enjoy regular track days together in my Clio R.S. 200. I knew how proud she was to be there with me that day and to be living out my dream with me, I was also so proud that she did the experience too, I was very impressed!

“She has always been so supportive of my dreams and I knew it was the perfect moment for her to make me the luckiest man in the world, and she agreed to become my wife. It is a moment we will treasure for the rest of our lives.”

Hayley said she had no idea what Matthew had been planning, but it was the perfect moment.

“Without a doubt it was the best day of my life. I didn’t think that extraordinary things really happened to ordinary people.

“Winning the competition was spectacular, and the pure excitement in Matt’s face that day is something I will never forget, experiencing his lifelong dream of driving a F1 car and doing it alongside him is something I will forever be thankful for, but I could never have anticipated Matt making my dreams come true too.

“It was a breath-taking moment, and incredibly emotional. We have both had a soft spot for Renault since we have been together, and alongside our passion for F1, it was just the perfect moment.

“Matt is truly my soul mate, and best friend and I cannot wait to become his wife.”

