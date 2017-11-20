Renault’s Bob Bell: “We’ll fight for every point “

Renault Sport Formula 1 Team Chief Technical Officer, Bob Bell, says the squad’s main objective at the 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, is to try to take sixth place in the constructor’s standings from Scuderia Toro Rosso, who currently sit just four points ahead of them.

“We will look at the balance of risk and reward with the aim of maximising our chances of overhauling Toro Rosso for sixth in the Championship. We’ll fight for every point.”

Speaking of the 2018 parts tested by driver Nico Hulkenberg at the last round in Brazil, Bell confirmed they saw positive feedback.

“Nico’s Power Unit had elements relevant to 2018 and we also assessed chassis concepts.

“From an evaluation point of view, we completed all the tests we wanted on Friday with some positive answers and feedback. We’ve made strong progress in this area.”

Bell feels Renault have made strong progress across the 2017 Formula 1 season, but have been let down on a Sunday, mainly through unreliability, and been unable to bring home the big points.

“The performance of the car and our ability to extract it has improved a lot over the season. What we’ve failed to do is take that performance and convert it into points on a Sunday afternoon.

“There is no doubt how quick the car is and there has been a clear upward trend throughout the season on our improvements.

“Our understanding of what we need to do to make the car better has developed a lot and that will continue into next year.”

The Brit is hoping that the French squad can secure sixth place in the team standings in Abu Dhabi, and hopefully enjoy their best result of the year, so that they can take that progress and positivity forward into next season, and keep building upon it.

“I get a great sense that the momentum in this team is building for the longer term and that’s what we’re interested in.

“Clinching sixth in the Constructors’ is important as this team wants to show progress en route to being successful and winning championships. It’s important to feel and build on this momentum.”

Renault’s current driver line-up of Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr. is an exciting one for Bell, who believes they are both extremely talented and will no doubt push the French squad forward together in the coming seasons.

“Both are highly adept at giving us a clear direction to follow for the fundamental development path with the R.S.17.

“They see the same problems from slightly different angles, which is insightful.

“Carlos has settled in very quickly and works with his engineers very well. He’s been immediately on the pace. He’s a great team player and works well with Nico, they are both very mature.

“It’s key that they remain level-headed and keep progressing together. They are both clearly talented and very quick.”