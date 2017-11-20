Rene Binder: “I went out after the pit stop in first so I cruised to victory”

Rene Binder secured victory in the final World Series Formula V8 3.5 series race as he led home Lotus team-mate Pietro Fittipaldi in race two at the Bahrain International Circuit on Saturday.

The Austrian started from pole position and despite Fittipaldi being on his tail throughout the whole race, he cruised to his fourth victory of the 2017 season, which in turn clinched the Teams’ title for his team.

Binder said a lot of the hard work had been done during Qualifying, which gave him only his second pole position in the championship, but the pace was good on race day and when he was able maintain the lead after the pit stops, it was an easy run to the chequered flag.

“Race day basically started yesterday, when we set the pole position,” said Binder on worldseriesv8.com, who had finished ninth in Friday’s opening race. “I had a good start and the pace was great as well.

“I went out after the pit stop in first so I cruised to victory, which gave the team the championship crown. Congratulations to them, as in these two years we’ve been able to write the story of this series.”