Ricciardo looking for a stand out race in Brazil

Red Bull Racing driver Daniel Ricciardo is hoping that he can put past results in Brazil behind him, and make it onto the podium at the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend, having never really managed to eke out a strong performance at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in the past.

The Australian’s best result in Brazil came last year, when he finished eighth. Not so bad I hear you say, but when you throw in the fact that he finished behind team-mate Max Verstappen, who powered through the field in the wet to take third place, having being pushed down the order to sixteenth at one stage, it is not as impressive.

“I really like South America in general so I’m always excited about the Brazilian GP.

“Last year in the wet was fun and I wouldn’t mind some more rain this year as I know I could do better. I’m positive I can get a good result there but as of yet I haven’t really had a stand out race in Brazil, hopefully that will change this year.”

Although the Brazilian GP circuit does not boast a layout with the high-speed corners that usually get Ricciardo’s heart a fluttering, the Australian will put in no less effort to bring home the maximum points possible this weekend.

“The circuit itself isn’t what I typically look for in a track. It doesn’t have any notable high speed corners which I usually really enjoy, it is quite slow and short which isn’t that exciting, that doesn’t mean I will try any less for a strong result though.”

One of the best things about visiting Brazil for Ricciardo is the passionate fans, and the party vibe they exude across the weekend. The Australian is also looking forward to tucking into some authentic Brazilian cuisine whilst he is out there, with food definitely a clear path to the Australian’s heart.

“The fans in Brazil are some of the loudest, lots of air horns and trumpets and a general carnival vibe. The area of town where the track is located is quite authentic so you get lots of local fans coming out to watch the race, it’s a good one with real soul and passion.

“As well as experiencing the Brazilian support I am also looking forward to a good helping of Churrasco food at Fogo de Chäo.”