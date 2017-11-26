Robert Fernley Says Eighth and Ninth Is a Good Starting Point for the Race

Sahara Force India F1 Team Deputy Team Principal Robert Fernley is hopeful that the team can end their strong season on a high note, following a decent performance in qualifying.

Force India were arguably the biggest surprise of the season, firing their “Pink Panther” car into fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship despite strong fighting between their two drivers early in the year. The team has only missed five points opportunities between their two drivers all season – fewer than Scuderia Ferrari‘s six – and found themselves entering the final race on 177 points – four more than they ended the longer race season with last year.

Robert is keen to end this incredible campaign on a high, and says that eighth and ninth on the grid is a good place to start.

“It’s good to end the final qualifying session of the year with both cars in Q3. Esteban felt Valtteri impacted his final opportunity in Q3, but ninth place is not a bad effort.

“Sergio had a strong lap, but just fell a tenth of a second short of seventh place, which shows how close the racing is at the front of the midfield. It means we line up in eighth and ninth places with a great opportunity to end the season well.”