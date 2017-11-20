RP Motorsport end Formula V8 3.5 era with Podiums for Nissany, Calderon

RP Motorsport ended the 2017 World Series Formula V8 3.5 championship with two podium finishes as Roy Nissany and Tatiana Calderon each took a third place finish at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Nissany drove strongly in race one despite the Israeli having a suspected damaged chassis, and finished just 3.752 seconds off winner Henrique Chaves, which he felt was the best possible result in the circumstances.

“Being here is already a miracle,” said Nissany on worldseriesv8.com. “Even if we’re experiencing few problems we are not yet able to handle in the right way I had a great start, and I could manage to follow closely Pietro [Fittipaldi] and Henrique.

“Well done to him and to team Lotus for the title: they deserved it. We suspect to have a damaged chassis, to reach the podium is the maximum result we can aim to, so today I’m really happy.”

Calderon, who was making her series debut in RP Motorsport’s third car, finished fifth in race one before securing a podium in race two, and the Sauber F1 Team Development driver admitted she had gone into the weekend without any expectations but was delighted to come out of the weekend with a trophy to show for it.

“I didn’t really have any expectations for this weekend, because everything was new, and the car really different to GP3 in every sense,” said Calderon. “But I had nothing to lose, and I think I learned a lot this weekend.

“It was a great experience, a really great car to drive, and now I can see why so many people rate this series really highly. I’m just happy to finish the weekend on a high – and to score a podium position in the last-ever race of the championship in particular is a great feeling.”