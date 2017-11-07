Sauber looking for further progress in Brazil after positive last two rounds

The Sauber F1 Team are hoping to continue on with what they consider to have been positive performances in the USA and Mexico, with a further solid performance at this weekend’s 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Although they finished out of the points on both occasions, drivers Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein were able to battle higher up the order than has been previously possible this year, and were not relegated to propping up the rear throughout the race.

Ericsson enjoyed being able to fight it out amongst the midfield runners in Mexico, and the Swede is confident of further improvement this weekend as well.

“The Brazilian Grand Prix weekend is always a special one. The fans are very passionate and the race itself has a lot of history.

“During the last race in Mexico I was able to fight my way into the midfield, which was a progress compared to the previous GP weekends. Therefore, I am optimistic that we will be building on that and making further improvements.

“It is definitely good to get back in the car in Interlagos.”

Team-mate Pascal Wehrlein, who looks the most likely of the two drivers to lose his seat with the Swiss squad to a Scuderia Ferrari junior in 2018, is looking forward to racing at the iconic Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, and believes the team are headed in the right direction, with more positive results on the horizon.

“I look forward to returning to Brazil. We always get a warm welcome from the fans and the atmosphere at the track is great.

“The unpredictable weather in Interlagos adds some excitement to the weekend, as you never know what to expect.

“As a team, we have made some progress over the past two race weekends, so I am heading to São Paolo with a positive feeling.

“I look forward to being back in the car and to continuing to work in the right direction.”

Charles Leclerc will once again get behind the wheel of the C36 during Free Practice 1 in Brazil, replacing Wehrlein, before the German returns to the action in the second practice session on Friday.