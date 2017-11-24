Sebastian Vettel: “The car and the balance were good”

Scuderia Ferrari‘s Sebastian Vettel had a promising Friday at the Yas Marina Circuit, finishing first fastest in Free Practice One, and being narrowly beaten by Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes AMG Petronas to the top spot in Free Practice Two.

Vettel was pleased with the balance and performance of the car throughout both practice sessions and admitted that the team had tried something new in preparation for 2018. He feels that the team is ready to take on the next season, but is looking to finish this year on a high note, especially after his win in Brazil.

“This was a good day,” commented Vettel.

“The car and the balance were good and I think we were all very close.

If we can do the usual step forward on Saturday and improve the car a little bit, then it should be a good day, but I don’t think we need to do too much.

We also tried something aimed at the next season today. I think we are ready for next year, but right now it is important to finish this season in the right way, because the better the result, the better the mood within the team.

Saturday is always particular and different, but we’ll see what happens. We need to get everything right. This is not the worst track at which to overtake, but usually, it depends on where you are and who you want to overtake.”