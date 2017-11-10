Sebastian Vettel: “Mexico was a big disappointment”

Despite seeing his chances of winning a fifth World Drivers’ Championship come to an end last time out in the Mexican Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel insists he and his Scuderia Ferrari team will continue to fight for race wins across the final two races, starting this weekend with the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Vettel’s failure to win in Mexico, coupled with Lewis Hamilton claiming ninth place meant that the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team racer claimed his fourth title with two races to spare, but the German says his Ferrari team are not taking their feet of the loud pedal as they target improvements that could benefit them in 2018.

“Obviously, time passes and that helps,” said Vettel. “Mexico was a big disappointment, but here it’s a different race and a new challenge that we are looking forward to.

“For these last two Grands Prix, we want to do everything really well as a team and enjoy the weekends. We don’t stop developing our car and this year we have improved it in order to give us advantages also for the future.

“Development is an ongoing process and since the regulations don’t change that much, there are many things we can learn from this season and carry over into next year.”

Vettel is looking forward to this weekend’s race at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, and will be eyeing a fifth victory of the season on Sunday.

“I really like this track, although not so much the fact that they change the kerbs every year, but it’s not my decision,” said Vettel.

“However, overall, it’s a great place and I am looking forward to racing here.”