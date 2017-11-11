Sergio Perez: “I am very pleased with today’s result”

Sergio Perez was happy to put his recent disappointments in Qualifying behind him as he secured an excellent sixth position at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on Saturday, which will become fifth once Daniel Ricciardo takes his grid penalty.

The Sahara Force India F1 Team racer felt he got everything he could out of his VJM10, and getting so high up the grid was a good present for the team who have helped him get through his recent struggles on Saturday afternoons.

“I am very pleased with today’s result, especially given how difficult the last couple of weekends have been for me in qualifying,” said Perez.

“It was a good fight to get into Q3 because our rivals were pushing us really hard, but I managed a good lap in difficult conditions to be sixth – the maximum we could hope for today.

“I have to say ‘thank you’ to the team: we went through everything to understand how the latest upgrades on the car work because I seemed to struggle a bit in qualifying at the last few races. The engineers have worked so hard and today’s result proves our pace.”

Perez now hope to enjoy race day at Interlagos, and with conditions expecting to be much warmer than they were in Qualifying, those who manage their tyres should have the advantage on Sunday.

“I am pleased to be back on form and I am looking forward to the race,” said Perez. “It was quite cold today and we expect a much warmer track in the race, so managing the tyres and being on the right strategy will be especially important.

“Perhaps there could be some rain too – you never know in Brazil, which could help us have a nice battle at the front.”