Solberg Looking For Silver In South Africa

As the 2017 FIA World Rallycross Championship arrives in South Africa for its final round, the colour of Silver is what Petter Solberg is aiming for to end his year on a positive note.

The Double World RX Champion has witnessed his team-mate Johan Kristoffersson win his first ever FIA World Rallycross Drivers Championship and has been a part of his PSRX Volkswagen Team Sweden winning its first FIA World Rallycross Teams Championship in 2017.

However at the first ever World RX of South Africa, Solberg holds just a one point advantage of his rival Mattias Ekstrom and if he’s going to secure second place in the Drivers Championship, the Norwegian is going to have to push hard.

“It’s me versus Ekström for the silver,” explains Solberg. “With Johan in gold, PSRX Volkswagen Sweden in gold, it has to be silver for me to make it the perfect year. That’s the target this weekend.”

Despite injuring his collarbone at the World RX of Latvia, a weekend where both Kristoffersson and Solberg’s VW backed squad secured their titles, The Norwegian then decided to race in Germany several days later.

Solberg explains that his focus was elsewhere during the World RX of Germany.

“Johan won the drivers’ and we won the teams’ championship in Latvia,” said Petter, “but I didn’t feel there was much time to enjoy it; I was so focused on getting fixed for the next race in Germany.”



For the first ever World RX of South Africa taking place at the Killarney International Circuit, there is one this that Petter Solberg is focused on. The same thing that he’s focused on at every World RX event.

His plan.

“I’m so glad I raced in Germany,” he said. “But now we have one big fight left this year: we have to beat Ekström. Let’s go for the perfect season.”