Steiner Laments Opening Lap Chaos for Magnussen and Grosjean

Guenther Steiner was extremely downbeat with the outcome of the Brazilian Grand Prix after both Haas F1 Team drivers had a nightmare opening lap that ended their chances of points.

Kevin Magnussen found himself involved in a three-way crash that included both Stoffel Vandoorne and Daniel Ricciardo heading into turn two, which ended his afternoon with a broken suspension, while at turn six Romain Grosjean was involved in an incident with Esteban Ocon that saw both drivers spin, which damaged his car and earned himself a ten-second penalty for causing a collision.

Steiner disagreed with the decision to penalise Grosjean, particularly as he had already suffered greatly with the collision, but the focus will now turn to ending the year on a high in Abu Dhabi, and they still have hope of finishing sixth in the Constructors’ Championship, sitting as they do just six points behind Scuderia Toro Rosso.

“It was a disappointing result,” said Steiner. “At the beginning, our cars and drivers were motivated enough to do better than this, but it all went down on lap one.

“Racing accidents happen. With Kevin, he tried to do his best, but it just happened in turn one. Romain, as well, went off, and in addition to that – after he was penalized already with the incident – he got another time penalty. I don’t agree with it.

“Anyway, it didn’t reflect in the result because we were in no position to get points. We move on to Abu Dhabi and see if we can make up for it there.”