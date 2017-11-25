Stroll Wants ‘Team Player’ as 2018 Williams Team-mate

Lance Stroll does not have a preference to who will partner him in the Williams Martini Racing in 2018, as long as the driver who is chosen is a team player.

Robert Kubica remains favourite for the seat next season, while Paul di Resta, Daniil Kvyat, Pascal Wehrlein and Sergey Sirotkin all remain in contention, and Stroll says he will agree with whatever decision Williams make on just who will take the second seat alongside the Canadian.

Stroll wants a competitive team-mate that he can learn from, and one that he can have a good relationship with, much like he had with Felipe Massa during his rookie campaign in 2017.

“I think you just want a team player,” said Stroll. “At the end of the day you just drive your car, that’s kind of what you have to focus on, yourself and what’s going on on your side of the garage.

“But of course it’s always good to have a good relationship, and you never want to have kind of a negative battle – you don’t want the team to start splitting up in any way, I think that’s the most important thing.

“You obviously want someone pushing you all the time, someone competitive at the top of their game, so you can become a better driver.

“That’s pretty much what you want. At the end of the day it pretty much comes down to what Williams wants to do.”