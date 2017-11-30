TCR Las Americas championship set for 2018 reboot

Following the recent announcement of the new TCR Europe series, TCR-promoter Marcello Lotti has confirmed that a further regional championship will take place in Central America for 2018. The series will be run and promoted by Dominican Republic-based DRE Ltd. which is managed by Kiko Cabrera, a popular local touring car driver.

Having initially been planned to start in late-2016, the TCR Las Americas Series will finally make its debut on 6 May next year at the Autodromo Sunix in Santo Domingo, the only circuit in the Dominican Republic, after the initial season was postponed due to a lack of interest.

“Finally we have been able to get TCR Las América underway, although a bit later than expected. The previous plans have been delayed because we felt the need to better understand the situation of the local competitors,” explained Lotti.

“This also enabled us to find enthusiastic and reliable partners for running the series, so now we can be confident that it will be successful. In fact there is a lot of interest in Central America, a region that has always had good tradition for touring car competition.”

Similarly to the recent TCR UK series taster day, a dozen local drivers had the opportunity to sample official VAG TCR machinery with an Audi RS3 LMS, a SEAT Leon and a Volkswagen Golf GTI present.

A 5-race calendar is expected for 2018 with the first 3 rounds set to take place at the Autodromo Sunix on the 6 May, 15 July and 2 September, while 2 ‘To Be Announced’ rounds in Mexico are set to round out the season.