The one-stop strategy won out in Brazil as expected – Pirelli’s Mario Isola

Pirelli Head of Car Racing, Mario Isola, was impressed with the way some drivers were able to really look after their tyres at the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix, despite the extremely high track temperatures.

“Today we experienced the hottest track temperatures that we have seen so far this weekend by some margin; largely in excess of 50 degrees centigrade at the start of the race.

“Nonetheless, most frontrunners were able to complete the race with just one pit stop as expected, helped by an early safety car.”

Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team driver Lewis Hamilton, was able to go from a pit lane start to fourth place by the chequered flag, pushing all the while on an alternative one stop strategy, and even recorded the fastest lap of the race on an old set of soft tyres.

Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo also completed a dramatic rise through the field, but this time on a two-stop strategy, whilst McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team driver Fernando Alonso, was also able to push like he was on qualifying pace during his final stint of the grand prix, whilst chasing down Williams Martini Racing driver Felipe Massa.

Isola felt all these performances were mightily impressive, from both the drivers and the tyres, with differing strategies able to pay off.

“Lewis Hamilton in particular drove an extraordinary race, setting fastest laps on old soft tyres even when surrounded by cars on newer super-soft’s.

“Red Bull also proved that an alternative strategy could work, with both cars finishing strongly despite Daniel Ricciardo being forced into an extra stop at the end of the first lap.”

Following the next round, and season finale, in Abu Dhabi, the teams will get their first taste of the 2018 tyres.

“The teams get the chance to experience next year’s tyres for the first time at Abu Dhabi after the last grand prix of the season.”