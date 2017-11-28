Timo Scheider and BMW In Talks for Potential World RX Entry

Former DTM Double Champion driver Timo Scheider has revealed today to Motorsport.com that there are talks underway with BMW Motorsport regarding a potential future entry into the FIA World Rallycross Championship.

Scheider, who competed in the Nurburgring 24 hours for BMW Motorsport this year as well taking part in eleven of the twelve rounds of the 2017 World RX season, started his season off well with a podium finish at the World RX of Spain. Driving for Max Pucher’s MJP Racing Team Austria, the German driver explained that “deep discussions” underway.

“Sure, there are dreams and hopes, and there is for sure something positive behind that,” explained Scheider. “I can’t say anything more but I can tell you that we’re in deep discussions.”

After finishing the 2017 FIA World Rallycross Championship in tenth place overall, Scheider showed he had the talent and pace to compete with the regular top runners in the series as well as give his younger but more experienced team-mate Kevin Eriksson a run for his money.

Looking forward to 2018, the former Opel Motorsport and Audi Sport works driver confirmed he would be back for more World RX action in 2018, but has not confirmed who with.

“I try to make it happen for next year, it looks good for 2018,” explained Scheider. “I will also do some races with BMW somewhere else so it will be a double programme, that’s the target we have.”

“It looks good, so let’s wait a few more weeks and then we should know.”

The former DTM driver made three appearances in World RX for Rene Munnich’s Munnich Motorsport outfit during 2015 and 2016 at the wheel of an Audi S3 and a SEAT Ibiza RX respectively.

He took a best finish of fourth place in the Supercar Final in the 2016 World RX of Argentina, before moving on to drive a Ford Fiesta RXS this year for Max Pucher.