Toyota Confirm 2018/2019 Super season World Endurance Championship Entry

Amid the departure of Audi Sport and Porsche LMP1 Team from the World Endurance Championship over the last two years, speculation rose about Toyota Gazoo Racing‘s dedication to the sport. After their fifth win of the season at the 6 Hours of Bahrain, the Japanese team announced to the paddock that they would be racing full season in WEC’s ‘Super Season’.

Toyota have a long history with the WEC, joining the sport in 2012. Success has come once in the past for the team, when Sebastien Buemi, Anthony Davidson and Nicolas Lapierre won the Driver’s endurance championship and the team won the Manufacturer’s championship in 2014.

The line up for next year has not been announced, but Toyota will be entering two of their LMP1-hybrid cars to the grid next season. Rumours speculating that Fernando Alonso may be doing full season with the team have not gained much speed, but it looks more likely that the Spaniard may be partaking in the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans with the Japanese outlet, especially after having tested for them in the LMP1 rookie test on Sunday.

Toyota will be the only Hybrid-powered car on the grid next year, with the rest of the LMP1 field being made up of privateer teams. It is unknown as of yet how the WEC will keep competition high between the two differing LMP1 cars, but it is safe to say Toyota will be back in the WEC paddock in 2018.