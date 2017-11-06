Verstappen hoping for rain in Brazil to boost Red Bull’s chances

Red Bull Racing Driver Max Verstappen is hoping for a repeat performance of last year’s Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend, though without so many close calls this time around.

The Dutchman put in a sublime performance in the rain, to go from down the order in sixteenth having made an extra pit stop, to finish the race on the podium. It was the sort of display that saw the Red Bull driver compared to the likes of Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher, and only added to Verstappen’s already growing fan base.

The 20-year-old is hoping that rain will be on the radar once again, to give the Milton Keynes based squad a fighting chance of a strong result.

“We are looking for another strong performance at Interlagos following a really fun race in the wet last year.

“I really enjoyed 2016, there were some great battles and overtakes which resulted in a hard-earned podium. I also had a big moment near pit lane entry, which was a close call, I managed to save it and carry on to achieve a good result.

“As you would expect I’m hoping for another damp race weekend as I don’t think we can be as competitive there in the dry, especially with the elevation changes on the straight, it is not our strongest point.”

The close proximity of the cars to the crowd at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace is a big plus point for Verstappen, as it really adds to the already electric atmosphere, that the passionate Brazilian fans generate.

The Dutchman loves that aspect of the Brazilian Grand Prix race weekend, along with the delicious food on offer, which the Red Bull man will not be indulging in, as he still has to watch his weight until the end of the season.

“Being such a narrow starting grid you often end up really close to the grandstand which is a pretty unique and exciting experience.

“The Brazilian fans are so passionate and vocal so it is always special to feel the atmosphere from the crowd before the start. I think the history of F1 in Brazil means it has a massive following and this is clear to see across the race weekend.

“The food in Brazil is very good; the Churrascaria restaurants serve unbelievable grilled meat. Although it is nearly the end of the season I still have to be careful what I eat in order to stay the correct weight, this is a shame as I would like to get involved in the local cuisine.”