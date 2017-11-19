Verstappen Thinks Formula 1 “has to” Move Towards Fixed Race Stewards

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen thinks Formula 1 would be improved by using the same stewards for all decisions, following controversial decisions in recent races.

Verstappen was penalised at the end of the US Grand Prix, subsequently losing a podium position, having been deemed to have gained a lasting advantage by overtaking Scuderia Ferrari‘s Kimi Raikkonen off the track.

This reignited the conversation of whether the same stewards should be used throughout a season, with some arguing that inconsistency in decisions could be solved by a consistent steward lineup. This is something Verstappen himself supported when speaking to NBC Sports.

“I think at the end of the day, yes, it would be better,” Verstappen said. “At least then, the stewards, you know who you’re working with. They start to understand the driver a bit better because you share more times together, more races together.

“Honestly, I think we have to head into that direction.”

Whilst Verstappen is behind the idea, Raikkonen is not.

Speaking last week the Finn said that he thinks that each incident is different, and that as each incident is different, that can lead to the inconsistency in stewards’ decisions – not necessarily that two different sets of people are looking at it each race.

“I don’t see that changing even if we have the same guys always, because when it’s good for you, you are happy, but when it’s against you, you’re still going to be sad and not so happy.”