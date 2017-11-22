VIDEO: Farah #RaceReady Series – How the Sahara Force India design team prepares for race day

Sahara Force India F1 Team Aerodynamics Engineer Daniel Marshall, gives his insight into how the design team prepares for race day, in the sixth and final episode of Farah Menswear‘s #RaceReady series, in partnership with the Silverstone based squad.

Ever wondered how long it takes to design and produce car parts? Or what the regulation changes will mean for cars in 2018? Then wonder know more, as this video provides all the answers!

Shop the Farah collection now at http://www.farah.co.uk/

Credit: Farah Menswear / Sahara Force India