VIDEO: Aston Martin Racing put its new Vantage GTE to the Test at Sebring

Aston Martin Racing continued its testing programme with its new Vantage GTE racer at Sebring International Raceway ahead of it’s planned debut in the 2018 FIA World Endurance Championship, where it will go up against their three other manufacturer rivals from this season in Ferrari, Ford and Porsche, while BMW will also join the field next season.

The car is set to be launched later this month in London, and it is hoped the car will be able to defend it’s 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans crown, while it will also compete in World Endurance Championships ‘superseason’ that begins at Spa-Francorchamps in May.

The previous incarnation of the Vantage has been on the World Endurance Championship grid for the past five seasons, with Aston Martin set to launch a road-going version of the car at the same time as the racing version in London.

Video courtesy of fansofthe12hours via YouTube.