VIDEO: SAFEisFAST – Evasive Action

We’ve given you lots of tips from the pros on how to go faster. But what if everything goes wrong?

What if a car spins in front of you, or you lose it and find yourself headed for a barrier at 120 mph? How do you save it? In our latest video, a group of top international racers discuss their techniques for making ‘the big save’.

http://SAFEisFAST.com is a free Online Driver Development program for aspiring drivers providing video tutorials as well as direct advice from today’s top racers and industry experts.

Video courtesy of SAFEisFAST.