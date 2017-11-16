Will Owen retained by United Autosports, 24H Le Mans entry planned

Will Owen has been retained by United Autosports for its 2018 European Le Mans Series campaign, rejoining the previously-confirmed Filipe Albuquerque in the team’s LMP2 program.

Joining the United Autosports team for its maiden assault on the ELMS’ LMP2 category, Owen partnered Albuquerque and Hugo de Sadeleer in the #32 Ligier JS P217 where the trio clinched second in the final standings.

The #32 team won the season-opening 4 Hours of Silverstone, doubling up with victory at the Red Bull Ring.

For its second season, United Autosports is set to add a second car to its LMP2 program.

“After one of the best seasons of my life, I am ecstatic to be signing with United again for 2018,” said Owen.

“Many can see from the outside how successful United Autosports is, but the greatness of the team goes much deeper than that. It’s nice to be able to continue the good relationships that we have started this year.

“[The] ELMS next year will be at least as competitive as it has been in 2017, so we will have to step up our game as a team to continue winning.

“Having a second car to work with will also be an advantage for everyone, [and] all the drivers will be able to work together to make our package the best it can be.

“The start of the season is still a long way away from now, but preparation is already beginning.”

Owen had previously been confirmed as one of United Autosports’ drivers in next year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona, partnering ex-Formula 1 driver Paul di Resta along with two yet to be announced co-drivers.

The 22-year-old American will also be a part of United Autosports’ assault on the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans, subject to the confirmation of their entry.

“I’m really pleased to welcome Will back to the team for 2018.” said team chairman Zak Brown.

“He showed real promise in his first year with us and learnt a lot from co-driver Filipe, so going into next year knowing the car and the circuits will be of great benefit to him.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him become a real pro.”