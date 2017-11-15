Williams take on student apprentice as part of “CEO for a Day” scheme

As part of the 2017 UK “CEO for a Day” scheme, Williams Martini Racing CEO, Mike O’Driscoll, is affording Bath University mechanical engineering student, Carlos Gutierrez, the opportunity of a lifetime, when he welcomes the under-graduate as an apprentice, to shadow him in his activities on a full working day.

Williams are among the first of twenty-four companies, which includes several FTSE listed companies, household names, brands, and Government departments, taking part in the scheme this year.

The exciting project, run by global headhunting firm Odgers Berndtson, was set up to entice young talent into becoming CEO’s of the future, whilst at the same time giving CEO’s a close link and chance to evaluate, the upcoming talent that is out there.

Each CEO involved will share a working day, on a one-to-one basis, with a UK under-graduate between now and the end of the year, giving students valuable insight into what it takes to lead a major organisation.

The Bath University student was chosen from hundreds of applicants eager to take advantage of an opportunity that does not come about every day, and he will today get to experience life at the top of a leading business, when he joins the ranks at Williams F1.

Although the CEO for a Day scheme has been running since 2004 globally, it was only introduced to the UK last year, but has proved extremely popular with almost twice as many top leaders signing up to take part in 2017.

Mark Freebairn, who heads the CEO for a Day initiative at Odgers Berndtson UK, said their aim is to widen opportunities for the future generations.

“The chief executives we work with tell us this gives them a valuable chance to connect directly with a young person not otherwise connected with their firm.

“More broadly, we hope to widen opportunities and help to inspire a new generation in the challenges and opportunities of leading a business.”