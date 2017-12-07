AVF joins European Le Mans Series field for 2018

Former World Series Formula V8 3.5 team AVF will join the European Le Mans Series for 2018, participating in endurance racing for the first time.

The Adrian Valles-run AVF team entered FV8 3.5 in 2013 – when under its Formula Renault 3.5 guise – and took Tom Dillmann to the 2016 title.

Since the demise of FV8 3.5, AVF has decided to join the ELMS LMP2 category, running a Dallara P217 chassis.

Valles has experience of endurance racing himself, having raced in the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the Spanish Epsilon Euskadi outfit in 2008.

“I’m delighted to announce that AVF will join endurance racing for the 2018 ELMS season,” said Valles, “and for this brand-new adventure, we decided to choose Dallara.

“In addition to being an incredibly professional motorsport manufacturer, we have enjoyed being partners with them for a long time. They are the right people to help us in terms of developing our endurance operation.

“On my side, back when I was a racing driver I had the chance to race in the Le Mans 24 Hours, which was a great experience with Epsilon Euskadi, the first Spanish LMP1 car. It still is one of my best memories.

“I’m happy I can return this kind of competition now as a team principal. Hopefully we can be another Spanish squad able to write history and dream of Le Mans.”

Last season’s AVF FV8 3.5 pairing of Egor Orudzhev and Matevos Isaakyan dovetailed their single-seater careers with ELMS duties, winning the 4 Hours of Le Castellet with SMP Racing – the first victory for the Dallara LMP2 chassis.

AVF’s drivers have yet to be announced for next season, and the Spanish team will also remain in single-seater racing with its Formula Renault 2.0 team.