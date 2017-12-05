BRDC Honour 2017 Success With Annual Awards

The British Racing Drivers’ Club hosted their annual Awards lunch today (5 December), with Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton and FIA World Endurance Champion Brendon Hartley amongst the winners.

Reflecting on a year in which three members of the BRDC became FIA World Champions, over four hundred guests gathered at the London Hilton on Park Lane for the celebration, which was hosted by former F1 presenter Jake Humphrey.

Hamilton was present to pick up not one, but two, of the BRDC’s premier award, the Gold Star, after winning his fourth F1 title this year, which sees him become the most decorated recipient in BRDC history after surpassing Sir Stirling Moss’ tally of ten gold stars.

There was also a special BRDC Gold Star handed out to Hartley in recognition of his title success in the FIA WEC, with the Kiwi racer also taking home the Bruce McLaren Trophy for the most meritorious performance from a commonwealth driver.

FIA European Formula 3 champion Lando Norris received two prestigious accolades, the Spencer Charrington Trophy as the highest-placed Brit in Euro F3 and the Richard Seaman Trophy as the highest placed member in the Gold Star points competition outside of F1.

He was one of a number of single-seater talents receiving trophies, with GP3 champion George Russell taking the John Cooper Trophy as a driver ‘with the potential to become a future World Champion’, while Dan Ticktum took the Chris Bristow Trophy as the latest MABA winner.

Enaam Ahmed was awarded the Jim Clark Trophy as the latest champion in the BRDC British Formula 3 Championship, while Euroformula Open champion Harrison Scott was handed the Graham Hill Trophy for the most meritorious performance by a British driver in single-seaters.

This year’s British GT champions were recognised, with GT3 victors Rick Parfitt Jr. and Seb Morris earning the John Cobb Memorial Trophy and GT4 title winners Stuart Middleton and Will Tregurtha the Henry Surtees Award.

Darren Turner and Jonny Adam’s LMGTE Pro category victory in the Le Mans 24 Hour race was acknowledged with the Woolf Barnato Trophy, as the highest placed British drivers in the race, and the ERA Club Trophy for the most meritorious performance of the year outside the UK.

The highest national motorsport accolade, the Silver Star, went to Porsche Carrera Cup GB star Dan Cammish, while former BRDC president Derek Warwick earned a BRDC Gold Medal, the club’s highest recognition for achievement in and contribution to the club.

A full list of the winners can be found below:

The John Cooper Trophy – George Russell

For a GP3 or FIA European Formula 3 driver with the potential to become a future World Champion

The Spencer Charrington Trophy – Lando Norris

For the highest-placed British driver in the FIA European Formula 3 Championship

The Richard Seaman Trophy – Lando Norris

For the highest-placed BRDC Member in the Gold Star points competition outside of Formula One

The Nigel Moores Trophy – Jackie Chan DC Racing Jota

For the most meritorious performance in international motor racing by a private entrant

The Fairfield Trophy – Jonny Adam

For an outstanding performance by a BRDC Member

The ACO Plate – Oliver Jarvis

On behalf of the Automobile Club De L’Ouest to the highest placed British driver at the Le Mans 24 Hour race

The Silverstone–Le Mans Challenge – Porsche: Brendon Hartley, Timo Bernhard and Earl Bamber

For the driver or team achieving the highest combined finishing record of the Silverstone LMS race and the Le Mans 24 Hour race

The Earl Howe Trophy – Sam Bird

For the British driver delivering the most meritorious performance of the year in North America

The John Cobb Memorial Trophy – Rick Parfitt Jnr and Seb Morris

For a success of outstanding character achieved by a British driver, in a British car

The Woolf Barnato Trophy – Aston Martin: Darren Turner and Jonny Adam

To the highest placed British driver or team, in a British car, in the Le Mans 24 Hour race

The Colin Chapman Trophy – Trevor Carlin

A special BRDC award to an individual displaying great team sprit be it a driver, team owner or engineer

The ERA Club Trophy – Aston Martin: Darren Turner and Jonny Adam

For the British drivers, driving a British car, establishing the most meritorious performance in the year outside of the UK

The Innes Ireland Trophy – Rick Parfitt Jr.

For the driver best displaying qualities of courage and sportsmanship epitomised by the late Innes Ireland

The Henry Surtees Award – Stuart Middleton and Will Tregurtha

For the most outstanding performance by a BRDC Rising Star

The Sir Jackie Stewart Award – Andrew Green (Force India)

For a motorsport engineer who has shown brilliance during the course of the season

The Bruce McLaren Trophy – Brendon Hartley

For the Commonwealth driver establishing the most meritorious performances in international motor racing

The Jim Clark Trophy – Enaam Ahmed

For the winner of the BRDC British Formula 3 Championship

The Chris Bristow Trophy – Dan Ticktum

For the winner of the McLaren Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award

The Graham Hill Trophy – Harrison Scott

For the most meritorious performance by a British driver in single seater racing

The Johnny Wakefield Trophy – Lewis Hamilton MBE

For the fastest lap of the season at Silverstone Grand Prix circuit

BRDC President’s Award – James Calado

In recognition of winning the FIA GT World Endurance Championship

BRDC Silver Star – Daniel Cammish

For the strongest performance of the year by a Member in domestic championships (Points accumulation)

Special BRDC Gold Star – Brendon Hartley

BRDC Member winning the FIA World Endurance Championship

BRDC Gold Star – Lewis Hamilton MBE

For the strongest performance of the year by a Member in international championships (Points accumulation)

BRDC Gold Medal – Derek Warwick

Club’s highest recognition of achievement in, and contribution to, the Club and the sport of motor racing