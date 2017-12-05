ByKolles Racing completed three-days of intensive testing of their Enso CLM P1/01 ahead of the 2018/2019 FIA World Endurance Championship ‘Super Season’.

Oliver Webb, James Rossiter, Tom Dillman Edoardo Liberati, and Mikael Gernier all took part in the testing programme at Motorland in Aragon at the end of November.

“We are pleased with the progresses made on both reliability and performance” said Boris Bermes, ByKOLLES Director of Racing Operations. “All drivers did a solid job and our team is happy to attract such young and competitive drivers.”

The team are planning another test in the second week of December with the location to be confirmed.

ByKollesRacing have been in the FIA WEC series since the 2012 season and last season were the only private LMP1 entry in the series with their ENSO CLM P1/01 powered by the Nismo VRX30A 3.0 L Turbo V6.

Having only competed in the first four rounds of the series before pulling the plug on the season, they switched their attention for some much needed development work.