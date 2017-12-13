The 2018 Porsche Wilson Security Carrera Cup Australia race calendar will feature eight rounds, including a change in race formats, with an expansion of the popular Endurance Cup.

Following its successful début in 2017, which saw the Endurance Cup running over the last three race weekends of the season with longer races, the decision to increase it to six 45-minute races for the new season has been made.

The Bathurst and Gold Coast rounds will each feature one Endurance Cup race, along with Hidden Valley Raceway. Phillip Island will play host to two Endurance Cup rounds, replacing the traditional two-driver Pro-Am format, which will not feature in 2018. The last round of the season will feature at the series début at South Australia’s new The Bend Motorsport Park.

Other changes sees the return of Porsche Carrera Cup Asia to Australia, with the series joining Carrera Cup Australia at Sydney Motorsport Park with a mix of joint and separate races.

Carrera cup Australia will race as a support to the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship opening round in Melbourne, with the season also playing support to Australian motorsport’s three other highlight events – Adelaide 500, Bathurst 1000 and Gold Coast 600.

“Carrera Cup is going from strength to strength and the announcement of the 2018 race calendar certainly adds to the anticipation of the coming season,” said Porsche Cars Australia’s Director of Marketing & Motorsport, Toni Andreevski.

“We’re proud that we will not only have a fully subscribed field of Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars on the grid in 2018, but that we will showcase our ‘sold out’ series in partnership with Wilson Security at some of the best motor racing events in the country.

“The addition of the Endurance Cup was very well received by our customer base this season so, in addition to our strong event line-up, we can build on our endurance focus with more Endurance Cup races throughout the coming season.”

While the season opens in March, teams will visit Sydney Motorsport Park on 24 January to receive their new 2018-spec Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars.

2018 Porsche Wilson Security Carrera Cup Australia Race Calendar

1-4 March – Adelaide 500, Adelaide

22-25 March – Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

20-22 April – WD-40 Phillip Island 500, Phillip Island

15-17 June – CrownBet Darwin Triple Crown, Darwin

3-4 August – Red Rooster Sydney SuperSprint, Sydney

24-26 August – The Bend SuperSprint, Tailem Bend

4-7 October – Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, Bathurst

19-21 October – Vodafone Gold Coast 600, Gold Coast