Next-gen 911 GT3 Cup Set to Debut in Porsche Carrera Cup Asia

Head of Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific, Alexandre Gibot, announced on 2 December 2020, that the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia will return in 2021. The season will feature 15 rounds separated over 7 weekends. The new season will also join two Formula 1 Grand Prix’s, with the new 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup.

The new season will get underway at the Chinese Grand Prix on 9-11 April, with another F1 support race in Singapore on 1-3 October. The series also joins the 10 Hours of Suzuka that will take place on 20-21 August. There are 4 other events in, Zhuhai, Zhuzhou, Ningbo and another race in Shangai will coincide with an expanded Porsche Sports Cup China calendar.

Since 2003, Porsche Carrera Cup Asia helped both Pro and Am drivers trough the ranks. Double series champion Earl Bamber who is now a Porsche factory driver. Also thr Am class will make there debut in the 2021 season togheter with the existing Pro and Pro-Am categories, to accomodate every skill level.

Daniel Schmollinger, Vice President Marketing, Porsche China: “2021 will be 20 years since Porsche first established itself in China and the upcoming Porsche Carrera Cup Asia season is set to honour that with a brand-new Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, a great calendar and, of course, some fantastic racing. Motorsport is in Porsche’s DNA so we are very happy to not only be the first single-make championship to return, but also that we can accommodate those unable to complete the full season and still offer a strong package as a series.”

Alexandre Gibot, Head of Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific: “We are very pleased to announce that we are back. Porsche is fully committed to returning to the race track with our customers and although we have been able to host two Porsche Sports Cup China events this year, this is a true marker towards going racing again. 2021 is an important year for us, as we celebrate 20 years of Porsche China and welcome a new generation of the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup which we are very excited to debut in Porsche Carrera Cup Asia as it reaffirms that the region is a key market for Porsche. We will also be bringing Porsche Sports Cup China to two new venues in Zhuzhou and Ningbo to now cover more of the south and east of China.”

2021 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia provisional calendar

Official Test Days Shanghai International Circuit 19-21 March

Rounds 1-2 Shanghai International Circuit April 9-11*

Rounds 3-4 Zhuhai International Circuit 14-16 May

Rounds 5-6 Zhuzhou International Circuit 25-27 June

Rounds 7-8 Ningbo International Circuit 16-18 July

Rounds 9-10 Suzuka International Circuit 20-21 August**

Rounds 11-12 Marina Bay Circuit 1-3 October*

Rounds 13-15 Shanghai International Circuit 29-31 October

*Formula 1 support race

**Suzuka 10 Hours support race

2021 Porsche Sports Cup China provisional calendar

Rounds 1-2 Zhuhai International Circuit 14-16 May

Rounds 3-4 Zhuzhou International Circuit 25-27 June

Rounds 5-6 Ningbo International Circuit 16-18 July

Rounds 7-8 Shanghai International Circuit 29-31 October

