Denmark F1 Calendar Return In The Pipeline

Formula One could return to Denmark for the first time since 1962 as discussions take place about a race around the streets of Copenhagen.

The track, which would join the calendar in 2020, has been designed by ex-Formula One driver, Jan Magnussen and Hermann Tilke.

The proposed circuit would go through the Indre By and Christianshavn areas of the city.

Danish newspaper, Jyllands Posten, has been quoted saying that politician Helge Sander was at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to discuss the proposed race with Formula One owners, Liberty Media.

Sander is a key part to the bid but admitted the city would need to raise in the region of $300 million to host the event and as of yet, have not received backing from the mayor of Copenhagen, Frank Jensen.

“We need to have a closer look at how a Formula 1 race will affect the everyday lives of those in Copenhagen,”

“What matters to me, besides being here to find the many money and private sponsors, is that Copenhagen as a city is not closed completely during the week to arrange Formula 1.” Said Jensen in an interview to Fyens.dk

There has been five Danish Formula One drivers with Kevin Magnussen currently driving for Haas F1 Team. Magnussen is not involved with the project to bring a race to his home country but is a supporter of the idea.

“It would be fantastic and quite surreal to race in Copenhagen.” Said the Dane. “I have not even dreamed about it because it was so unrealistic.”

“But it would be huge for me and for Denmark.”

The 2018 calendar features 21 races but Liberty Media have stated before that their intention is to feature 25 races in the schedule and are in favour of more street circuits, like the one in Copenhagen.