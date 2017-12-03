Ericsson ‘Optimistic’ of ‘Big Step’ in 2018 with Alfa Romeo Sauber

Marcus Ericsson hopes that the alliance between the Sauber F1 Team and Alfa Romeo enables him to move forward after the Swede was confirmed at the team alongside Charles Leclerc in 2018.

After months of speculation, Ericsson’s future with the team was confirmed earlier this week as he beat Antonio Giovinazzi to the ride despite having failed to score any points since the 2015 Italian Grand Prix, while Pascal Wehrlein has left the team in favour of FIA Formula 2 Champion Leclerc.

Ericsson says it is an honour for him to drive for the Alfa Romeo brand next season, and he hopes to be an asset to the team as they aim to move off the bottom of the championship standings.

“First of all, I would like to congratulate the team on the new partnership with Alfa Romeo,” said Ericsson. “It is a great honour for me to be driving for this team in 2018, and I am excited and proud to be part of this promising journey.

“I am confident that I can add to the knowledge and experience of the team. This winter is going to be very busy, and it will be important to push the development of the car in order to have a good start to the season.

“I am optimistic, that 2018 can be a big step and a good chance for us to move up in the field.”