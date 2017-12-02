F2/GP3 Calendar Omission ‘a serious surprise’ for Hockenheim Bosses

The Hockenheimring was omitted from both the FIA Formula 2 Championship and GP3 Series calendars in 2018, much to the surprise of the bosses at the German circuit.

Following a year on the sidelines, the German Grand Prix will make a return to the Formula 1 calendar in 2018, and it was assumed that the traditional support races of Formula 2 (formerly the GP2 Series) and GP3 would also return, but it was left on the sidelines as races in France and Russia were added instead.

Jorn Teske, Hockenheimring’s head of marketing, said there was no discussions beforehand with Liberty Media or Formula 1 bosses about plans for 2018, and it was a surprise to them that neither F2 or GP3 would be taking place at the circuit next season.

“This has been a serious surprise for us,” said Teske to Autosport. “In the past both GP2 and GP3 have been part of the Formula 1 package.

“We only learned about this through the recent announcement. There has been no coordination with Liberty concerning the supporting programme, since it has been constant over the last years.

“We can’t say why they won’t participate.”

Despite the omission of both of Formula 1’s feeder series’, F1 bosses and the Hockenheimring are talking on just what will be supporting the race next July, and whilst Teske believes the Porsche Supercup will be there, there is no idea what else may be there.

“Formula 1 has informed us that they are working on a solution,” said Teske. “We expect Porsche Supercup to be there since it is their home race.

“We have always had an impression that Liberty Media is seriously ambitious to offer a great spectacle for the fans. We hope they will be able to offer a high-quality alternative for us.”