Healthier Budget for Toro Rosso Thanks to Honda Deal – Tost

Scuderia Toro Rosso have had the opportunity to reinforce their workforce thanks to a healthier budge due to the new engine partnership with Honda, says Team Principal Franz Tost.

Tost says Toro Rosso have had the chance to bring in the much needed additional staff on the Research and Development side of the team, and he hopes this will enable them to push on with developing their STR13.

The team principal also revealed that the switch from Renault to Honda has given the team a small headache, as it meant they could no longer use the same rear end as sister team Red Bull Racing as planned, and those who come in will need to aid the change.

“A budget is one story, building up an infrastructure is another story,” said Tost to Motorsport.com. “All this takes time, and of course if we need to do something urgently on the R&D side we will push for this within our resources. However, we are bringing in some new people, because we have to do it.

“We had a completely different plan for 2018, we wanted to use the complete rear end from Red Bull Racing, or Red Bull Technology, which is not the case anymore because we have a different engine, and we have to bring in people to bring this project to a successful end. But this is a normal process.”