Jenson Button to race in Super GT with Honda in 2018

Jenson Button will compete in the Japanese Super GT series in 2018. Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

2009 Formula 1 world champion and former McLaren-Honda Formula 1 Team driver Jenson Button will make a full-time return to racing in 2018, doing so with Honda in the Japanese Super GT series.

Button, who stood in for Fernando Alonso during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend had made it clear that he would compete in a full championship in ’18 and after racing in the Suzuka 1000km earlier this year, has decided to commit to a full season.

He said: “It’s been a dream for the last couple of years, I love the category. I did one race in Suzuka this year, and it got me very excited.

“I’ll be racing for Honda and I’m very excited about the new season. There’s a lot of testing to be done to feel comfortable and hopefully improve the package and go out next year and be competitive,” said the 15 time Grand Prix winner.

Button’s Honda team are one of three manufacturers in the series, alongside with fellow Japanese companies Nissan and Lexus.

The decision to race in Super GT was announced at the Honda Racing Thanks Days festival, and although Button was announced, no further details about the identity of his co-drivers were announced.

Button ruled out IndyCar

In October, when the 37-year-old announced he would return full-time to racing in ’18, he ruled out racing in IndyCar, like former team-mate Alonso did during the Indianapolis 500 in May as well as a move to Formula E.

Of IndyCar, Button said: “there’s some great drivers racing there but it scares the shit out of me.

“I’m amazed that they still race. They are very brave guys but I wouldn’t touch that. I don’t feel that’s necessary at this point of my career.”

While praising FE and the growth of the electric racing series, Button distanced himself from a switch, saying: “I want to go racing and have fun, I want to hear the engine, I want to hear it roar and I want to drive something that’s got 600 horsepower plus.”